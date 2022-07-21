The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Memphis Powers, Brady Hensley, Haley Harrold and Caleb Johnson.
Powers and Hensley recently graduated from McMinn Central High School, while Harrold and Johnson are recent McMinn County High School graduates.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service, and extracurricular activities.
The Elks Teens of the Year were recently announced and The Daily Post-Athenian plans to run the biographies for each of the 2021-22 Elks Teens of the Month who were eligible for the yearly award.
Memphis Powers, McMinn Central
Memphis Powers is a recent graduate from McMinn Central High School and had a grade point average of 4.35. She lives in Englewood with her parents, Jason and Kimberly Powers, and her siblings, Mazie and Hunter Powers.
During her freshman year, Powers received an award for Honors English I and Honors Biology I; she went to Roane State to compete in the Visual Arts category, and she also competed in the Linguistics competition.
In her sophomore year, she received an award for the highest academic average in AP European History, Honors English II, and Honors Chemistry I.
In her junior year, she received an award for the highest academic average in AP English and Composition.
As a senior, she graduated as a valedictorian.
Powers was active in the Cultural Outreach Club and Debate Club, and was elected as an officer of the Interact Club. She was elected junior and senior class president as well.
Powers played on Central’s girls soccer team during her freshman and sophomore years. She also played on Central’s tennis team all four years.
She is a member of Englewood First Church of God and helps with Children’s Church on Sunday. She was selected to participate in an Honors Biology Summer Program at the University of Miami, and she was also selected to enroll in the Governor’s School for Science and Engineering at the University of Tennessee. She went to the University of Tennessee’s Summer Program last June and successfully completed the program with three credit hours.
Powers plans to attend the University of Tennessee this fall to major in Biology. After that, she plans to enter medical school to pursue a career in psychiatry.
Brady Hensley, McMinn CentralBrady Hensley is a recent graduate from Central High School of McMinn County and had a 3.96 unweighted and 4.28 weighted grade point average.
As a freshman, Hensley started playing on the freshmen basketball team and began his high school track and field career. He ran for the school for three years. He was also selected by his peers to be a representative on the basketball homecoming king court and was an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes as well as the Cultural Outreach Club.
As a sophomore, Hensley served as a representative for his class on the school’s Student Council and continued his work with the Cultural Outreach Club. He also represented the school by competing in the Computer Analytics Competition at Roane State Community College.
As a junior, Hensley was selected as a representative for Boys State as well as to serve as an usher at the 2021 graduation. He also continued to serve as a representative for the junior class on Student Council.
As a senior, Hensley received the Optimist Club Award and was nominated by his peers for the 2022 Basketball Homecoming King. He earned the Honors Diploma, the Diploma of Distinction, and the Work Ethic Diploma. He also graduated as a Tennessee Ready Graduate and a Tennessee Tri-Star Scholar.
He worked several after-school jobs during his time in high school including work at the Etowah Community Center and as a lifeguard for the City of Etowah.
Hensley plans to attend Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville this fall where he will major in mechanical engineering.
Hensley is the son of David Hensley of Etowah, and Bridgette Keeling of Etowah. He is the grandson of Chris and Susan Hensley of Etowah, and James and Pam McCowan of Niota.
Haley Harrold, McMinn CountyHaley Harrold is a recent graduate from McMinn County High School. Her parents are Robin and Shane Harrold of Englewood.
Harrold was a member of the McMinn County Marching Band since her freshman year and was flute section leader as senior.
She received the Top 10% Award as a sophomore. During her junior year, she qualified for the AP Scholar Award and received an academic excellence award for maintaining a 3.9 grade point average. In the second semester of her senior year, Harrold was determined to be eligible for Scientific Research, an independent research-based class.
Harrold was part of many clubs and as a senior was a member of the Science Olympiad, J-Teens, Mu Alpha Theta, Big Kids Do Science, and Linguistics clubs. During her participation in the Science Olympiad 2021 competition, her team was awarded sixth place in the state for the regional competition, and she was selected to move on to the statewide competition.
In her free time, Harrold enjoys watching musicals with friends.
She plans on attending Pellissippi State Community College and then transferring to East Tennessee State University to pursue a degree in anthropology.
Caleb Johnson, McMinn County
Caleb Johnson is from Athens. His parents are April Johnson and Kevin Kuyt and Tom and Tina Johnson. He has five sisters: Riley Johnson, Emma Sindlinger, Caitie Russel, Molly Kuyt, and Kate Harris.
Johnson is a recent graduate from McMinn County High School. He maintained a GPA of 3.92 unweighted and 4.2 weighted. He also participated in several extracurricular activities during his four years at McMinn, including basketball, football, and track, as well as men’s choir, Cherokee Singers, “Sister Act: The Musical,” Mu Alpha Theta, and weightlifting. He was presented with the title of section leader in men’s choir for the tenor section. He was also selected for two solos in his senior year in the choir department.
Johnson auditioned for a role in the musical “Sister Act” and was awarded the role of Curtis.
During his four years with the McMinn County track team, he became a captain and lettered for varsity in all four years. He was also named captain of the football team and was a starter on offense, defense, and special teams. He was named All-Region Scholastic Athlete for his region in the 2022 season. In the weight room, Johnson set the back squat record, front squat record, snatch record, and clean record for the 230-pound weight class.
Johnson plans to attend Cleveland State Community College to pursue a degree in electro-mechanical technology.
