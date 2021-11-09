Employers around the City of Athens have followed the trend of the rest of the country in actively looking for employees, but often struggling to find them.
Athens Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rob Preston stated that he has received varying news from employers around the town.
“I’ve spoken to a lot of employers from the big ones to the mom and pop store owners and I have been hearing different things,” he said. “I’ve heard that people just don’t want to work, but I don’t think that is always the case.”
He noted that employers have told him that people have been applying for jobs that they aren’t qualified for.
“In other words, the people who are looking for jobs don’t want to take just anything, they are applying for jobs that they are not qualifying for or they won’t apply because it is not a job that they want,” Preston noted. “Since COVID hit you have people, from what I understand, who have more responsibilities at home, so there are a lot of different reasons.”
He noted the unemployment rate has gotten better, in number, over the last month.
“It is still a little puzzling because we have all of these jobs opening and people saying that they are wanting to work, so I think it is just a matter of matching them up with the right job,” he expressed. “I think this has had a big effect on the city. I know there are some places that have reduced hours due to lack of employees and someone said last week they had to shorten the time they were open because they couldn’t find enough people to work.”
He said the employment pause many people experienced during the pandemic allowed for some reflection for workers.
“They may be thinking they could do better than what they had,” Preston noted. “Maybe their expectations are larger and we think we have more people who like working from home and are seeking opportunities there, though unfortunately I don’t really have a good answer as for why.”
Preston stated the chamber is attempting to lend a hand to chamber members looking for employees.
“We are trying to help out any of our members who are looking to hire by posting the job openings as much as we can on our Facebook, our newsletter and verbally so that when people come in here and say that they are looking for a job we can match them up with someone who is hiring,” Preston said. “I think this is going to get better. The pandemic numbers are starting to get better and we have more people getting out, so this may be wishful thinking but I believe we will see some kind of improvement in the first part of next year. So to reiterate for if there is any business out there or any individual out there that needs help, we would love to be able to serve that role and match someone with an employer or help an employer find an employee.”
