The start of the 112th Tennessee General Assembly is quickly approaching and State Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) is getting a head start on following through with his work in the 111th General Assembly to add Tennessee’s Right to Work law to the state constitution.
Earlier this week, Kelsey filed a Senate Joint Resolution for consideration by the General Assembly to add the Right to Work law to the constitution for its second required passage by the legislature before it can be sent to voters on the ballot.
“This amendment will guarantee future generations of Tennessee workers their right to work regardless of whether they choose to join a union,” Kelsey said.
In June 2020, Senate Joint Resolution 648, sponsored by Kelsey, passed the state legislature, which was the first step in enshrining the law to the Tennessee Constitution.
Now, the resolution will be required to pass by a two-thirds majority in the 2021 or 2022 legislation session in order to appear on the ballot for a statewide referendum in November 2022. The amendment would become part of the state constitution if adopted by a majority vote in the 2022 governor’s election.
Tennessee’s Right to Work statute has been state law since 1947. It provides workers cannot be hired or fired based on their membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
Twenty-seven other states have Right to Work laws and nine of those have passed constitutional amendments, including neighboring states Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama.
The Alabama amendment passed most recently in 2016. Another neighbor, Virginia, has considered repealing its Right to Work statute.
