Elizabeth Witt seeks to make a difference in her students’ lives and that focus has led to her being selected as a 2021-2022 McMinn County Schools Teacher of the Year.
Witt currently works as a Pre-Kindergarten teacher for Mountain View Elementary School.
“I’m thrilled but I’m shocked,” Witt expressed. “Pre-K is kind of its own little world so I was surprised but thrilled.”
She believes they have an incredible teaching staff at Mountain View and across the district of McMinn County.
“Considering the fact that there are so many other deserving educators in our district, I count it a true honor to have been selected as teacher of the year for grades Pre-K through 4,” she said. “I will count it among the highlights of my teaching career.”
According to Witt, she didn’t expect to teach Pre-K when she was in college.
“I never thought that I wanted to teach Pre-K. I’m actually certified Pre-K through 4th grade and I didn’t think there was enough focused learning in Pre-K, however I’ve done it now for 15 years,” she stated. “I cannot imagine doing anything else with my life now.”
She has worked as an educator for more than 15 years, with the last five years being in the McMinn County School System.
“My career has taught me patience,” she expressed. “I think students come in and there is just so much potential there. It is amazing to see the growth the kids go through from August to May every single year.”
She believes the most rewarding aspect of her job is being able to make a difference in her students’ lives.
“I get to do that every day and it is such a treat,” she said. “The most difficult aspect of the job is trying to figure out how to make tomorrow a better day for the students. As a teacher you are always having to think ahead, so it is tough to balance that with my own family and my own children sometimes.”
Her hobbies include gardening, reading and traveling.
Her family consists of her husband, Billy Witt, of 22 years this May and their three children — Noble, Harper and Hadley.
“I am admittedly biased, but I feel Pre-K is an awesome program. I’d love to encourage McMinn County families with a child who will be four years of age on or before Aug. 15, 2022 to register for Pre-K this spring. We will be holding registration events in our schools on April 7 or April 8 depending on the school. We would love to have your child join us at Mountain View or any of our other McMinn County classrooms this fall,” she expressed. “Mountain View Pre-K will also be participating in Student Art Month with the Etowah Arts Commission in March. We have been hard at work creating a variety of masterpieces that will be on display at our school this week before being transferred to the Etowah gallery for the month of March. I would like to encourage everyone to check out our students’ pieces.”
