The new community swimming pool has officially opened in Etowah and it’s named after a family that has deep roots in the town.
The Frank & Maggie Choate Family Community Swimming Facility held its grand opening Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and swimming following.
Several citizens flocked to the pool Saturday at 11 a.m. for the grand opening of the city’s highly anticipated pool.
The ceremony was initiated by Etowah City Mayor Burke Garwood, who stood before the entrance of the facility.
“Funding for the pool originated with an anonymous gift in honor of longtime McMinn County residents Frank Choate and Margret ‘Maggie’ Talent,” Garwood said. “The Choate family was living in the area in the 1800s long before there was a town named Etowah.”
He noted that, in 1906, the L&N Railroad extended its rails, which created the Township of Etowah.
“Frank was one of the 2,000 employees of the railroad in Etowah,” Garwood noted. “Frank and Maggie were married in 1919 ... They were the parents of 12 children, six sons and six daughters. The memorial to the Frank and Maggie Choate family is a gift and hope that the residents of the entire community will enjoy the special site for many years to come.”
Members of the Choate family were present during the grand opening of the pool.
“This memorial gift was matched with a grant from the Tennessee Department of Recreation grant and was supplemented by additional city funds,” Garwood expressed. “This wouldn’t be here if initially there hadn’t been a contribution made to the City of Etowah towards this and for that we will be entirely grateful. I’m sure not only us, but grandkids coming along and young ones here with us today (will also be grateful).”
Garwood also extended his gratitude to one individual who wasn’t in attendance during the ceremony.
“There were also some people involved in this thing that took it from scratch and got nearly to the finish line, but had to bow out,” Garwood said. “We will always be eternally grateful to (former city manager) Tina Tuggle for that ... So with this I am going to say thank you to Frank and Maggie, thank you to the kids they have left and the in-laws and the City of Etowah appreciates it to no end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.