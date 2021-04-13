A second person has been arrested in relation to a man being held at gunpoint earlier this year.
On April 6, Jessica P. Womac, 22, of Athens, was taken into custody by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping, aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping. The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 29 that already led to one arrest – Bradley C. Steadmon, 23, of Friendsville, on charges of carjacking, felony evading, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, criminal conspiracy and three counts of attempted murder.
Womac and Steadmon are alleged to have held a man at gunpoint and robbed him in late January.
On Jan. 29, McMinn County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Levi responded to a residence on County Road 323 and met with the alleged victim.
The victim said he was in his house asleep earlier that morning when he heard a knock and found Steadmon and Womac there.
They came into the house, but the victim said he told them he couldn’t stay awake because he had work later that day. After they were there about 25 minutes, he said he went to get a drink and that’s when he allegedly heard his gun cabinet being opened.
Immediately after that, he looked up and reportedly saw Steadmon pointing a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and yelling at him.
The suspect was allegedly demanding a large sum of cash, claiming to the victim, “you owe me.”
The victim then claimed Steadmon pulled the trigger on the gun, but it didn’t go off. So he reportedly racked the slide and aimed at the kitchen floor, with the gun going off this time.
Levi confirmed there was a hole in the kitchen floor consistent with a bullet from a 9mm pistol.
Steadmon then allegedly told Womac to “load up (the victim’s) tools and put them in (the victim’s) vehicle parked in the driveway.”
She left to do that and then, just after sunrise, the pair left with the victim’s guns, tools and vehicle with Steadmon leaving the warning that the victim needed to have the money he allegedly owed Steadmon by noon that day “or he would kill (the victim) and his dad.”
While the victim was talking with Levi, his cell phone rang and it was reportedly Steadmon, who “asked if he had got his money yet.” When the victim said no, Steadmon allegedly began making threats once again.
Steadmon was arrested later that day on his charges and a warrant was issued for Womac, who was picked up on April 6.
