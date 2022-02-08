The City of Decatur installed the final piece of the first phase of its Art Trail over the weekend.
That final piece, a butterfly sculpture, was installed on Saturday and was created by Katie Dirnbauer and her boyfriend, Michael Jewell. Together they have formed their own artist collective called “Stolen Streetlights.”
“Our art trail starts in town where we have some utility pole art — a couple of murals,” said Decatur City Recorder Lauren Smith. “The big Decatur Mural is where we consider the start of the trail to be and we have sidewalk art created by our artist back during the summer and those same artists created a welcome mural for our park. This butterfly mural was our next phase ... This is the final stage that we have planned and funding for, but I do have a vision for us to add more art in the park and in the town. I want to extend the trail into town and have people gain interest to want to see all of the art.”
Smith stated she has received a “wonderful reaction” from the public concerning the art trail.
“People loved it,” she expressed. “It is something that you didn’t even realize could add beauty to an area. It is a nice little bright spot when walking down the road and I think people walk on the sidewalks a lot, so I hope that it has added actual use of our sidewalks and helped give people an opportunity to be active. Quality of life is really aided by having a walkable community.”
She believes the art trail, along with the additional art throughout town, adds a unique charm to Decatur.
“I haven’t seen sidewalks painted in a city like this before,” she noted. “It feels like a unique idea that we’ve had because you see art on the sidewalk while walking down and you will wonder what the next picture is going to look like, so I feel that this is a unique thing we have here.”
Looking ahead, Smith would like to see the art throughout the town continue.
“Our committee, while we were planning, we used the term ‘sculpture field’ for the images we could imagine,” she stated. “If we had unlimited funds and we really want to make this somewhere that would make people want to come look at the art, we imagined lots of sculptures throughout the park.”
Separate from the art, Smith is excited for another addition coming soon to the park.
“We are working with the UT Extension Office to do a storybook trail at one of the tracks in our park,” Smith noted. “Though it is a separate project, we are excited about that. We really appreciate the community support with adding these splashes of color to our downtown and we really hope this makes people want to visit Decatur and our park and we want to continue doing what we can to make this wonderful community even better.”
Decatur Mayor Jeremy Bivens also expressed his excitement to see the sculpture placed in the park.
“We are very pleased with the sculpture and the work that Katie and Mike did. It was a pleasure working with them and I think that the final product turned out wonderful and is perfect for our park in Decatur,” he said. “We are excited for the public to have this sculpture to both enjoy looking at and interacting with. We invite everyone to come view it and take a picture with it.”
Dirnbauer, the sculptor of the butterfly, expressed her excitement to place the sculpture in Decatur.
“I went to school for this, the University of Tennessee, and got my degree in sculpture, so being able to install my first sculpture in public is awesome,” she expressed. “It is a really cool feeling.”
She believes this project provided a unique experience for both her and her boyfriend.
“Being able to sit down and talk to a group of people that knew that they wanted something, and they knew what they didn’t want, it was a really cool experience,” she stated. “This project became a collaboration between Mike and I and the City of Decatur and I love collaborative things because you will make things that you normally wouldn’t do and that just makes you grow. This has been a huge growing experience.”
Dirnbauer stated her hope for the future is to be able to continue making art.
“Art has a feeling sometimes that you can’t touch it and that is why I love sculptures,” she expressed. “It is made to be touched, so I hope people interact with it, I hope they take photos of themselves and tag the city of Decatur and Stolen Streetlights and I’m just excited to see how people will interact with the sculpture.”
Anyone who is interested in seeing more art and updates created by Stolen Streetlights can follow them on Facebook under Stolen Streetlights and Instagram under Stolen_Streelights.
