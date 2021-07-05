The McMinn County Commission has voted unanimously to renew its contract with McMinn County E-911.
At last Wednesday’s meeting, the commission voted in favor of extending its emergency dispatch services contract for three years with the McMinn County Emergency Communications District. The previous five-year contract expired on July 1.
According to the county resolution, “McMinn County E-911 is increasing the dispatcher salary line item of its budget to help mitigate the issue of losing experienced, high-quality dispatchers.”
“The governments that pay in have not been covering the salaries and they still don’t cover the salaries (with this new contract),” explained McMinn County Mayor John Gentry. “I think the average pay was about $11 an hour and it’s been a real challenge to keep quality dispatchers. The big challenge is keeping them from zero to five years. If they stay longer than that, the chance of keeping them is much higher.”
McMinn County will see a contract rate of $556,271.01 in fiscal year 2021-22, with a step up to $584,164.90 in 2022-23, and $614,007.08 in 2023-24.
“This is a significant increase, but at the same time, you talk about a fundamental role of government — if 911’s not answering, that’s what we’re going to be judged on,” said Gentry.
The county also paid a 14% increase of $54,706.72 in year one of a three-year amendment when the previous contract was updated in 2018.
As part of the approved resolution to renew the 911 contract, county government also requested the E-911 Board consider annually prorating a rebate to its customers from any surpluses generated from increases in 911 land and cellphones fees and less than anticipated expenditures.
“They have a good reserve (fund) and they’re building a reserve, but at some point in time, if the state monies keep coming in as they should, my hope is, at the end of this three years time, we can go back and say, ‘Hey, you’ve got a really nice reserve now; now you can start returning some of that to the users,’” said Commission Chairman David Crews, who also serves on the 911 Board.
