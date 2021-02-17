USDA Forest Service officials at the Cherokee National Forest are seeking volunteer hosts at Thunder Rock Campground, Chilhowee Campground, Parksville Group Campground, and Lost Corral Horse Campground for the 2021 recreation season.
The period needed is from mid-March through the end of November. Dates may be negotiable depending upon the number of applicants.
Hosts serve as a Forest Service presence, overseeing and monitoring camper/campground conditions, cleaning fire rings and campsites, posting campground reservations, landscape maintenance, and various other maintenance tasks.
They clean and service restrooms daily and assist with campground clean-up. Hosts provide information regarding national forest recreation opportunities throughout the area.
Campground hosts often develop an appreciation of the area and can learn the ins and outs of their campground from staying in one place for a while, according to officials.
“Being a host is a great way to experience the national forest while working with Forest Service employees,” stated a news release on the search for a host.
The agency provides a host with training, support and a campsite with full hook-up for their camping vehicle in exchange for volunteering at the site. They may also have access to a laundry facility. They learn about and experience the national forest and the local area as part of the role, as well.
Anyone interested in becoming a host can contact Ken Thomas at kenneth.v.thomas@usda.gov or Ryan Farr at justin.farr@usda.gov
