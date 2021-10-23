A love for milk has drawn a University of Tennessee basketball player to represent a company based in Athens.
On Wednesday, Mayfield Dairy Farms held a press conference introducing UT senior forward John Fulkerson as its new spokesman through the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness (NIL) rule.
“The dairy farmers and the Mayfield team made a decision when the name, image and likeness possibility became a reality that we couldn’t think of anyone better to partner with than John Fulkerson,” Mayfield General Manager Mary Williams said. “Basketball, from my perspective, is one of the greatest sports out there … basketball is near and dear to my heart and I can’t think of anything better than to have John represent us from a milk and an ice cream perspective.”
Williams added that Fulkerson was a particular draw because of the interest he’s expressed to Mayfield officials.
“John loves chocolate milk, he’s told us many times it’s his favorite drink,” Williams explained. “He drinks it to refuel after his grueling practices, I’m sure grueling travel schedule and grueling games. At the end of the day, it’s something that helps keep his body in shape so he can go back out there and do it again.”
Fulkerson also talked about his lifelong love of milk and how that made this partnership make sense.
“I’ve loved milk my entire life — especially whole milk, it’s been my favorite,” he said. “Growing up in Kingsport, all I knew was Mayfield milk. When this opportunity with name, image and likeness came about that I could have the opportunity to partner with a company I’ve loved my whole life and something that I consume on a daily basis, it was almost a no-brainer that I would be so honored to represent Mayfield and their ice cream and their milk.”
Scottie Mayfield, who currently serves as the company’s president emeritus, added that he’s excited for Mayfield to partner with someone like Fulkerson.
“I’m excited about today because I’m pretty close to this company and I like for us to do good things. So when I heard we had a spokesperson, I was thrilled to know we had somebody of such character who is a good person,” Mayfield said. “I’m so excited for John to be able to do some things for us, he’ll be doing some personal appearances and different things. I think he really does like our chocolate milk, but he also likes our whole milk.”
Mayfield was originally a family business and Fulkerson said that history, along with how it’s currently run, was a factor in his interest in partnering with Mayfield.
“Family, to me, is very important,” Fulkerson said. “I had the opportunity to come down here for a visit a few months ago — I had never been to Athens. When I did I had the privilege and opportunity just to see what a friendly atmosphere they have here at Mayfield and how everyone works together to ensure the perfection of their product.”
Fulkerson added that he’s a fan of the NIL rules that have been passed by the NCAA.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Fulkerson said, adding that before the rule was passed, “it never would have crossed my mind that I would’ve been able to partner with such a great company.”
As would be expected, Fulkerson also received questions about how the Volunteer basketball team is doing in its preparation for the upcoming season.
The Vols are ranked No. 18 in preseason polls and the season is set to tip off on Nov. 9 against UT-Martin.
“Practice is in full swing,” Fulkerson said. “We’re getting ready — it’s going to be an exciting season.”
