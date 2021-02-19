MCMINN COUNTY
County Commission’s Emergency Services Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss fire hydrant request, truck replacement, communications update and the AMR Contract.
County Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
