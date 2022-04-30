It has been determined in federal court that the City of Athens did not infringe on the rights of McMinn County resident Glenn Whiting.
A lawsuit has been in the court system brought by Whiting that officials retaliated against him for speaking out against them.
Whiting alleged that city officials condemned a building on Pope Avenue in retaliation against him for criticizing them, a violation of his First Amendment rights.
The first trial between the parties ended in a hung jury in January and the re-trial took place this week, with a unanimous verdict in favor of the city.
The specific question asked of the jury when it began deliberations was “do you find that Plaintiff Glenn Whiting has proven by a preponderance of the evidence that Defendant City of Athens retaliated against him for engaging in constitutionally protected activity under Section 1983?”
The jury unanimously answered “no” to that on Wednesday after the three-day trial that began Monday.
Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner said that during the course of the lawsuit, his focus has remained on improving “the human condition for all our citizens by providing infrastructure and services that lead to a safer, happier, healthier and more economically vibrant environment where all people can succeed. That has always been our focus and will continue to be our focus.”
He added that the trial itself showed the facts were on the city’s side.
“In this jury trial, as requested by Glenn Whiting, the facts were exposed and a group of independent people were able to see and rule on the truth of the matter — finding in unison that neither the Friendly City nor its officials engaged in harming First Amendment rights,” he said.
Sumner added that this was what he expected to be the end result.
“To us, this was the only possible outcome,” he said. “I hope now that our citizens can rest assured their local government is doing what is right and best for all people, and that our team can get back to focusing on delivering the first class services that our residents deserve.”
The jury’s deliberations began at 5:02 p.m. on Wednesday, lasting less than two hours and concluding at 6:40 p.m.
The mutually agreed upon facts of the case, according to an order prior to the first trial, state that “on May 21, 2019, City of Athens Codes Enforcement Officer Matthew Gravley issued a notice of violation regarding the property located at 213 Pope Avenue” in Athens, which is owned by ARD Property Management, a former plaintiff in the case.
On Aug. 2, 2019 a notice of hearing was served and then a condemnation hearing was held on Aug. 30, 2019.
An order then came down on Sept. 25, 2019 that the property was deemed “unsafe, unsanitary and dangerous and unfit for human habitation, or use in general.”
No one from ARD Property Management attended the condemnation hearing. Then, in October of 2019, Whiting “painted a sign on a building located on Jackson Street in Athens.” According to U.S. District Court Judge Travis McDonough in a synopsis prior to the re-trial, Whiting had “informed several city officials that he planned to paint a sign on the side of a different building airing various grievances with the city.”
