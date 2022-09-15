Boy Scout Troop 118 will be holding an indoor yard sale and popcorn sale on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church.
A half-price and bag sale will be held between noon and 2 p.m.
•
The 3rd Annual Celebration of the Nations Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.
This is a multicultural festival featuring a variety of authentic foods, entertainment, activities and a passport for kids to travel to various booths and learn about other cultures.
•
The Mid-East Tennessee Community Chorus (METCC) is starting up its 2022-23 season this fall with “An American Songbook.”
The first rehearsal is Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Wesleyan University Sherman Hall, located at 204 E. College Street in Athens.
Subsequent rehearsals are Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at TWU.
The concert is scheduled for Nov. 29.
Register at this link: forms.gle/uccWTukcFrgixNtE6 or call 423-381-0008 for more information.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library will hold an all-ages class in cartoon creation with cartoonist Ralph DeWitt at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The class will run for approximately one hour and no registration is required.
Also, local artist Sheila Chesanow has her work on display at the library for the month of September.
For more information about library programs, call 423-263-9475 or visit www.etowahlibrary.com
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The area to be affected is Jackson Street, from Green Street to Madison Avenue. This closure will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. No thru traffic will be allowed. The purpose of this closure is for the Celebration of the Nations Multicultural Festival.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Swift Museum Foundation is sponsoring a raffle, with the winner to be announced on Oct. 1.
There are 2,500 tickets available for $50 each. These donations make participants eligible for the grand prize of a $30,000 engine credit or $20,000 in cash. Prizes will also be awarded for second through fifth place.
Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 423-745-9547.
Employees and board members of the Swift Museum Foundation, Inc., their spouse and legal dependents are prohibited from purchasing tickets and are not eligible to win any prize. This includes individuals for whom an employee or board member is the current legal guardian or individuals who they are not legally related to but who reside within an employee or board member household (step relationships are also included).
Official rules are available online at rafflecreator.com/pages/25154/2022-swift-museum-foundation-fundraiser-raffle
Proceeds from this raffle will support the Swift Museum Foundation — a non-profit museum that provides support for the remaining Swift aircraft that were built in the 1940s. It also provides education about these airplanes and their history. A museum facility located at the McMinn County Airport is open to the public at no charge. Donations are welcomed, but not required.
Also, the museum’s annual Convention/Fly-In will be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 1. The public is welcomed to visit during that time to see the airplanes and visit with the pilots.
•
The McMinn County High School Band Boosters will be selling chargrilled hamburgers at all home football games this season.
The goal of this fundraiser is to remove band/color guard fees for all students who would like to participate in the program.
The Kiwanis Club of Athens paid for the grill to facilitate this fundraiser.
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a monthly food truck event that will be hosted at Market Park on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The public is welcome to enjoy a meal from a food truck and check out the fresh produce and goods at the Athens Farmers Market. Food trucks must be health department inspected and pre-registered. All interested food trucks should return a completed application to the Parks and Recreation Department, and event is limited to the first six food trucks.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
