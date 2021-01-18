Multiple organizations are teaming together to encourage people in the local area to donate blood.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center, WATE TV-6 and Food City are getting together to host the annual Roll Up Your Sleeve week.
The week runs from Jan. 18 to 22 and will encompass all MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers and Community Drives, including the one at 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104 in Athens.
Location Hours, directions and Mobile Blood Drive List can be found at medicblood.org
MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.
MEDIC is allowing whole blood walk-in donors.
Appointments are available and can be made to donate whole blood online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link.
Appointments are required for Platelet and COVID Convalescent Plasma donations. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.
Each year, MEDIC Regional Blood Center, WATE TV-6 and Food City team up to host the Roll Up Your Sleeve week to stabilize blood inventory levels. MEDIC sees a drop in donations through the holiday and this event is an effort to add blood back to the shelves.
As a reminder, the blood, platelets and plasma on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
Additionally, MEDIC is not affiliated with American Red Cross in any way. Any products donated through ARC do not stay in the local area — only products donated through MEDIC help local residents.
Donors will receive a special edition, long-sleeve T-shirt, Salsarita’s $5 coupon and Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon.
Donors are automatically entered to win daily $50 Food City gift card drawings as well as the grand prize $500 Food City gift card drawing.
