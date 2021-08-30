A new historical marker representing J.L. Cook School will be unveiled on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 5:30 p.m. at J.L. Cook Memorial Park, located at 414 Cook Drive in Athens. Handicap parking will be available in the main lot, with general parking in the adjacent overflow grass parking area.
The J.L. Cook Heritage Foundation — a group founded to preserve the history and heritage of the J.L. Cook School — has been working for years to install a tribute that tells the story of the African-American school that once stood on the grounds of J.L. Cook Memorial Park. The historical marker features a news article by former principal and noted educator, Professor W.E. Nash, and highlights images of the school, its students and events
that took place at the school.
This outdoor event is open to the public. More information about J.L. Cook Heritage Foundation is available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jlcook
school
Questions about the unveiling or J.L. Cook Memorial Park may be directed to the Athens Parks & Recreation Department at 423-744-2700, opt. 3.
Coordinated Charities has closed temporarily due to several staff members
testing positive for COVID-19.
Coordinated Charities hopes to begin offering limited hours and services again starting today beginning with the food bank and emergency financial services.
Coordinated Charities is not accepting any donations of clothes or housewares until more staff become available and out of quarantine.
The Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency will be distributing USDA commodities to eligible Meigs County residents on Wednesday, Sept. 1, starting at 8 a.m.
Distribution will be at the SETHRA office in Decatur. You must have a sheet in order to receive commodities on this day. All you have to provide is proof of income for all household members or proof of category eligibility to get your commodity sheet.
Eligibility will be based on total household income not in excess of the state-established maximum percentage of the poverty line for the appropriate household size or category eligibility.
In accordance with federal law and USDA policy, SETHRA is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
The Town of Englewood is currently seeking volunteers to serve on the Englewood Library
Board.
The appointments are for a three-year term.
Anyone interested in serving should submit their name and contact information at Englewood City Hall. Any resident of McMinn County is eligible to serve. For more information, call 887-7224.
The Good Faith Clinic will meet in August at Christ Community Church in Athens on Aug. 31.
