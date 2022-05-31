Athens Primary and Athens Intermediate schools are still under construction and officials with Athens City Schools continue to be optimistic they’ll open on schedule.
The plan on the schools remains to open the Pre-K through 2nd grade portion (Athens Primary) by the end of this calendar year and then to have the 3rd grade through 5th grade portion (Athens Intermediate) open before the 2023 school year. That would mean the original plan of having all ACS elementary students in the new schools starting the fall of 2023 is still on schedule.
On Thursday, ACS Facilities/Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens led a tour with The Daily Post-Athenian of the new facility adjacent to City Park Elementary School.
The main entrance of the 3rd grade through 5th grade wing will face Athens City Middle School and Keith Lane, while the Pre-K through 2nd grade wing entrance will look out on McMinn Avenue. The school will be fenced in and that fence will run about where the construction fence is now.
Standing at the current, temporary gate on Crestway Drive and looking at the building — which faces the connector of the two wings — means a person would be observing where the amphitheater and two playgrounds will be. There will be a playground for each wing of the building.
The library and both cafeterias — one for each wing — will be in that middle connector, as will STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and art classrooms. Each cafeteria can hold about 200 students at a time and will be supplied by one large kitchen divided by a cooktop.
There will also be two gyms — one smaller area for Pre-K through 2nd grade students and a larger gym that stands at 91 feet wide and will have one set of bleachers.
There will be a covered walkway from the larger gym to the parking lot, which will be where City Park stands today. There will also be some parking between the school and Keith Lane, as well as some between the school and McMinn Avenue.
The student pickup lines will be a 24-foot wide drive that comes by the Athens Intermediate main entrance. ACS officials are working out the details on keeping the lines flowing in a rotation and have studied the practices of other schools with similar setups.
Inside the building, Owens noted that all classrooms in 1st grade through 5th grade will be slightly smaller than the rooms at Ingleside Elementary School — which he noted are the largest classrooms in the system — and that will mean they will be about the same size as the rooms at the other three schools. The Pre-K and Kindergarten rooms will be slightly bigger and the Pre-K rooms will have their own bathroom, which is a requirement.
Owens noted that the Pre-K and Kindergarten classes require more square footage in the rooms than the older classes. Every classroom will also have a cubby area for storage that can also double as a secure area should a lockdown ever be required.
Upon entering the main entrance of the 3rd through 5th wing, Owens noted that the special ed area will be to the left. At each main entrance, visitors will be greeted by a staff member before they enter the school and there is an office at each for school resource officers (SRO) with windows facing the entrance.
Owens noted that the total capacity of the two schools is 1,340 students and there are currently 1,278 enrolled without counting ACMS students.
