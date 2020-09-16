Congressional candidate Meg Gorman said she has seen some positives in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, but thinks better messaging and financial assistance from the federal government would have helped.
Gorman is running on the Democratic ticket against U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in District 3.
She spoke with The Daily Post-Athenian recently to discuss a variety of topics, including the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not going to go so far as to say it’s entirely all bad,” Gorman said of the government’s response. “I’m sure there are certain locations that have had better success.”
Gorman noted that she is an essential worker in Hamilton County, so she has been out among the public during the course of the pandemic. She said a higher rate of mask usage the past few months may have helped stem the tide of cases.
“There are people who come in every day, even from the very beginning, who simply refuse to wear a mask,” she said. “It’s not because they couldn’t for medical reasons, but because they didn’t feel like they had to.”
Gorman said more people likely would have been encouraged to wear a mask had President Donald Trump encouraged it sooner.
“I would have liked to have seen a more firm stance from national leadership regarding masks,” she said. “That’s something that President Trump would not do and that has lasting effects. When people have trust and confidence in the president of the United States and he tells them not to do something or he doesn’t lead by example, that undermines any other source that may be trying to help.”
Gorman said that she also would have liked to have seen more financial assistance beyond the initial CARES Act the federal government sent to the states as part of the shutdowns earlier this year.
“It’s support that we have failed to give,” Gorman said. “I talk to people at work and they are afraid they’re not going to be able to make ends meet, not be able to make rent. People should not have to worry about getting food on the table and worry about whether or not they have a roof to live under during a pandemic.”
Gorman said she would have liked to have seen the HEROES Act pass in May, as she believes it would have helped the economic situations of many.
“That is something my opponent voted against,” she said.
Gorman said it’s important in dealing with the health aspect of the pandemic to not forget about the economic aspect as well.
“Protecting people extends to protecting people’s livelihoods,” she said. “That means when we look to ensure people are safe and cared for during a pandemic, that means taking care of small businesses as well.”
She noted that she worries the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans veered too much from their stated goals of helping small businesses pay their bills and keep people employed.
“With the help given to small businesses, that did help the small businesses but we also saw that there were a lot of places that the money ended up where it was not helping small businesses,” she explained. “It was being used for people who either shouldn’t have been qualifying for these loans or where it was being used not for business purposes to keep people on payroll, but they were being used for big, lavish expenses.”
Gorman said she believes the closing and reopening of businesses during the COVID-19 era should be a local matter, not something that the federal government should determine.
“I don’t think it’s easy for the national government to say across the board all businesses close down or all businesses open,” she said. “I think that needs to be something that is local. It needs to be based on streamlined metrics that are going to be consistent and consistently calculated and consistently enforced nationwide.”
She said those metrics could be based on figures such as the number of new cases, the number of active cases or the death rate.
“In Tennessee, we didn’t have a real mandate,” she said, noting that the Tennessee Pledge wasn’t binding enough for businesses. “My issue with that is because it’s a pledge, that’s not something you set in stone and is enforceable. That’s not the way it needs to be when you have some people choosing to ignore it. I would have liked to have seen something more concrete.”
As far as reopening schools goes, Gorman said balancing normalcy with safety is key.
“I think it’s important that children have some sort of normalcy and that’s important for their development,” she said. “I also think it’s hugely important we can ensure their safety and the safety of their family.”
She said more money to keep teachers from having to pay out of pocket for safety supplies would have been a good move.
“We need to make sure the schools have everything necessary to provide an education for the children,” she said.
Gorman then talked about a first grade teacher she knows who is unable to find sanitizing wipes and spray for her classroom.
“Teachers in those areas are expected to find those items themselves,” she said.
Looking forward at the COVID-19 situation, Gorman said she sees some reason for optimism but is cautious at the same time.
“I have seen Tennessee’s numbers have dipped down a little bit,” she said. “We did have a huge increase in testing.”
However, she noted that there may be signs that testing is getting a little more difficult to come by.
“I’ve heard from folks that it’s more difficult to get tested — not impossible, but more difficult — and that results are taking longer to get back in,” she said. “I’m hopeful, but it does make me a bit wary that there may be a dip in testing.”
