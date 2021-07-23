A local woman who spent nearly the past two decades assisting the community has decided to step down.
Annette Cansler has announced that she is retiring from Coordinated Charities after 16 years of service.
Her journey to join Coordinated Charities began when the place she worked at in Niota for 25 years closed down.
“I went back to the vocational school after and took business classes,” Cansler recalled. “Coordinated Charities needed a social worker so they interviewed several of us, as we were about to graduate, and I was chosen.”
Cansler expressed noted that the past 16 years have been memorable for her.
“I enjoyed working with people and talking with people,” she said. “I received phone calls, made appointments, packed food up for donations, at one point in the beginning I ran the cash register on every other Saturday at the thrift store and just your average work as a social worker.”
She believes she has learned a lot from her time at Coordinated Charities.
“You learn a lot about people, the choices they make, how hard it is sometimes to just get through with your every day life and it is not easy as a lot of it depends on your education,” she noted. “They learn to trust you and you have to have a lot of compassion for what you do, how you do it, how you talk to people and how you treat them because it gains trust.”
She added that making the decision to get help can be difficult for people.
“Many who come in did not want to because it is very hurtful to their pride to ask for assistance and I always tried to assure them that Coordinated Charities is there to help them and to never feel ashamed,” she said.
Cansler said there are various ways that people still need help in the community.
“I don’t think there are enough that can help maybe child-wise or someone who needs transportation,” she noted. “I know a part of it would be that people think it is a liability to transport someone to the unemployment office or Social Security office to get them started and that leads to a lot of homelessness.”
She compared the efforts that Coordinated Charities does for the community as similar to that of a church.
“Coordinated Charities is nothing else but a church. I have told people many times that if they have an issue or feel lost, one of the first places to go to is a church and look at the people around you,” she said. “They don’t know you but through their generous donations they help make it possible to keep your utilities on if you don’t want to go through some kind of crisis hotline.”
Her retirement from Coordinated Charities was effective June 30 of this year.
“My back has been giving me trouble and I need a hip replacement which has given me a lot of pain,” she stated. “Right now I am still in therapy. I have not signed up for a hip replacement yet but it has been suggested due to the deterioration.”
She noted the therapy has made a tremendous difference in the pain she had been experiencing.
“The fiscal year ended June 30, so I decided to go ahead and retire,” she said. “A lot of my customers would ask me when I was going to have my hip replaced or if it was my back. A lot of them knew the pain I was going through.”
Cansler was born and raised in McMinn County where she has spent her entire life.
She has been married to her husband for 50 years and they have one son and three grandchildren.
While she’s home she enjoys gardening, canning and reading as her base hobbies.
“I enjoy working outside in the garden and I enjoy meeting people,” Cansler said.
Her education career consists of E.K. Baker School, McMinn County High School and the Tennessee Center for Applied Technology in Athens.
“It has been a great joy to work for Coordinated Charities,” Cansler expressed. “The employees that I worked with have all been very good. We all have a dedication to what we do and we continue to show our community that they can keep trust in us to continue doing what we have been doing and maybe we can find a solution to homelessness and see how important it is to maybe change some ways to know what our priorities are.”
Cansler’s colleagues at Coordinated Charities said she will be missed as she steps down from her role.
“There is no way to truly calculate the impact that Annette Cansler has made on McMinn County,” Coordinated Charities Executive Director Kevin Lane said. “For 16 years she faithfully and humbly came to work every day, meeting those in need and offering help.”
Lane added that Cansler served on the front line for helping those in need in the community.
“She directly impacted the lives of thousands of people each year. Hundreds of thousands of dollars of financial aid and thousands upon thousands of pounds of groceries passed through her hands to people in need,” he said. “The best praise for her work is clearly evident, people still ask to speak to her by name when they call for help and assistance.”
Lane noted that it can be unusual to find someone who has stayed in this line of work for as long as Cansler has.
“In an industry with fairly high turnover, performing life altering social services day after day is very difficult,” he said. “Annette persevered longer than any other staff member Coordinated Charities has had since the organization began in 1959. The amount of grief she encountered from desperate situations people approach us with each week only speaks to the personal strength and loving heart she has.”
