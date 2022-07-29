Two industries have expressed interest in a piece of property at North Etowah Industrial Park.
According to Etowah City Manager Russ Blair during the monthly Etowah Commission meeting Monday, both industries are interested in the same site.
The topic came up during the city manager’s report section of the meeting.
“There are two industries prioritizing that site,” Blair said. “We have a meeting (Tuesday) to speak with one of them and the other said they would be back in sometime next week and they want to talk with us then, so they are not just looking anymore, these are two legitimate prospects and they want the site.”
Blair stated that now it is only a matter of seeing what works best for the city as well as the industry.
“Both of them came at us with a proposal of needing 150 acres and, when they saw the site, they fell in love with it and decided they wanted all of it,” he noted. “We haven’t seen a site plan to know exactly why they want 270 acres as opposed to just 150 acres, so that will be a factor in the negotiations.”
Blair stated that he feels confident that both industries have prioritized the location.
Commissioner Diana Elrod asked Blair if the two industries were aware of each other’s interest in the land.
“They both know ... They wanted an auction on it, which we have withheld doing because wanted the freedom to negotiate with both of them and figure out which would be the best fit,” he said.
“The one that we are meeting with (Tuesday), they want to announce soon and break ground in the first quarter of 2023 so things could move quickly from here but we will have to see.”
