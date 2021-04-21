The Athens City Council honored one of the city’s longtime elected officials on Tuesday night.
Athens City School Board Chairman Mike Bevins was named the council’s Very Important Volunteer Individual (VIVID) for the month of April. Bevins was nominated for the award by Council Member Dick Pelley, who made the presentation during Tuesday night’s meeting.
“I think the City of Athens has been blessed to have this gentleman serve on the Athens School Board for 33 years,” said Pelley prior to reading the award proclamation.
During his more than three decades of service on the school board, Bevins served as its treasurer from 1987 until 1997, and from 1997 to the present in his current role of board chairman. Bevins has also served on the school system’s Family Engagement Advisory Committee, Teacher of the Year Selection Committee, and Director of Schools Search Committee, as well as volunteering to mentor students.
Bevins is a former Southeast District Director and past officer for the Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA). He has attained Level V of the Boardsmanship Award Program, sponsored by TSBA, and was selected as a member of the TSBA All-Tennessee School Board in 2000. In 2012, he became a member of the TSBA Quarter Century Club.
Bevins has also donated his time volunteering to serve on the boards of the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA, Tennessee Wesleyan University Advisory Council, and McMinn County Living Heritage Museum, and as past president of the Athens Rotary Club. He has served as a board member and past president of the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties. In 2014 and 2015, he was chairman of the President’s Council for United Way.
Recently, Bevins has been involved in establishing former Tennessee First Lady Crissy Haslam’s Read 20 program in McMinn County. The local Let’s Read 20 board organized the collection thousands of used books to give away to children who may not own books of their own.
According to the proclamation, “One way this was facilitated was by having ‘Little Libraries’ spread throughout the county, and Mike was the ‘Book Man,’ faithfully keeping those libraries filled with great children’s books every month!”
Let’s Read 20 also repurposed a discarded school bus and turned it into a traveling library to deliver books to children throughout the county. Bevins was able to secure tax-exempt status for Let’s Read 20, and he currently serves as the treasurer of this organization.
Bevins attends Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, where he serves as an usher and has been active in a variety of ways, including serving as chairman of the Church Council and as a member of the Finance Committee. He also worked for many years in the church’s “Light One Candle” program tutoring students in reading.
Bevins was named the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2012 Man of the Year. In 2016, he earned the Optimist Club of Athens’ Achievement in Education Award.
The proclamation concluded by stating, “No volunteer could have donated more energy, effort, and time in helping children in our community. And the citizens of Athens have benefitted so much by his service!”
