McMinn County residents who want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election must register to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
“In the upcoming election, McMinn County voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballot for Governor, Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution, the 3rd Congressional District United States House of Representatives, Tennessee State Senate, District 1, Tennessee House of Representatives, District 23, and if you are a registered voter in the City of Athens, three seats each for City Council and City School Board, City of Calhoun, two seats for City Commission and City of Niota, City Mayor and two City Commissioner seats, and there will also be a liquor referendum for registered voters in the City of Niota — For or Against legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in the City of Niota,” said Administrator of Elections TeAnna McKinney. “To cast a ballot in this election, you must register to vote.”
Registering to vote and updating or checking your registration status is fast and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov
Using a computer, phone or tablet, any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in minutes at GoVoteTN.gov
Paper voter registration applications are available to download on GoVoteTN.gov or at the McMinn County Election Commission office. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to the McMinn County Election Commission or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 11.
The McMinn County Election Commission is located on the ground floor of the McMinn County Courthouse at 6 E. Madison Avenue in Athens. Applications can be mailed to PO Box 746, Athens, TN 37371-0746. Voters can drop off completed registration forms or register in person Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee.
“It has never been easier to register to vote, update their registration, get accurate election information, or cast a ballot in Tennessee,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “The first step to making your voice heard on Election Day is registering to vote.”
Early voting for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election starts Wednesday, Oct. 19, and runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.
For the latest information about the Nov. 8 election from the McMinn County Election Commission, visit www.mcminnelections.com, or view notices and sample ballots in The Daily Post-Athenian.
For more information about registering to vote and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the McMinn County Election Commission office at 423-745-0843, email elections@mcminnelections.com or visit www.mcminnelections.com
