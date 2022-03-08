A Riceville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
According to a news release by the TBI, an investigation by special agents and fire investigators with the TBI resulted in the indictment of Hughie Lester Hughes III, 66, of Riceville last week.
TBI agents, joined by deputies with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, investigated a structure fire on Highway 163 in Riceville on July 21, 2020.
“During the course of the investigation, agents determined the incident to be an incendiary fire,” the release said. “The investigation further revealed that the property owner, Hughie Hughes, still had in his possession items that were reported to his insurance company as being destroyed in the fire.”
On Feb. 15 of this year, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Hughes with one count of insurance fraud over $60,000.
Hughes was arrested last Monday and booked into the McMinn County Justice Center on $40,000 bond.
