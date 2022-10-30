The annual Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 24, hosted by the Keith Memorial United Methodist Church Jewell Circle.
Participant forms and online registration are available at keithumc.org/turkey-trot-5k
The last day to register online is by noon on Monday, Nov. 21. Participants may also stop by the church office to pre-register in person.
The entry fee is $25 per person or $75 per family. Entry fee includes one event T-shirt, which will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the church, located at 600 W. Madison Avenue in Athens. Registration begins at 7 a.m. in the Thompson Street parking lot. Parking is available at the church in the Thompson Street lot.
Top male and female winners will be awarded medals and there will be age group prizes for top male and female finish by age group. Also, the fastest mom or dad with a child in stroller will be awarded.
Proceeds benefit the annual Keith Church Community Thanksgiving Meal and Jewell Circle mission projects.
Pay online by visiting https://portal.icheckgateway.com/KeithMemorialUMC/
Make sure to mention “Turkey Trot” in the memo.
The City of Niota is holding an event that will last over several months or as long as interest is shown by the community and surrounding areas.
A series of informational sessions are planned to begin at 5 p.m. at the Niota Depot just prior to the 6 p.m. bingo game. The public is invited to attend and learn about the area.
Anyone who stays for bingo will have a chance to win some prizes. Concessions will be available for purchase.
The guests for the fifth session on Nov. 11 will be service organizations: Optimist Club, Kiwanis Club, Lions Club and Pilot Club.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following:
Due to mechanical issues, the residential refuse collection routes may be delayed. If your tote is not collected on your designated pick-up day, leave it curbside to be picked up the following business day.
Residential customers may call 423-744-2749 for updates on the routes.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
• Parking spaces 102, 103, 104 and 105 on Madison Avenue, from White Street to Jackson Street, on Monday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
• Madison Avenue, from White Street to Jackson Street, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 5:30 until 11:30 p.m.
• Parking spaces 102, 103, 104 and 105 on Madison Avenue, from White Street to Jackson Street, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
The purpose of this closing is the McMinn County Election Commission’s election supply pick up and drop off and election returns.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers, and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 161, 162 and 163 on Madison Avenue, from White Street to Jackson Street, and parking spaces 109, 110 and 111 on White Street, from Madison Avenue to Bank Street. These closures will last until Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building remodeling.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
Meigs County will hold its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. in front of the Meigs County Courthouse.
All community members are invited to attend in support of veterans.
In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the county fairgrounds pavilion.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced that tickets are on sale for the 30th Annual Mother Son Dance to be held on Nov. 5 in the McMinn County High School cafeteria.
The dance will begin at 6:30 p.m. and there are 500 tickets available. Tickets are $10 per attendee and can be purchased online at athenstn.gov/parks or in the Parks and Recreation office.
Photos are also available for purchase; the package includes two 5x7s and four wallets for $14.
All tickets are now digital and will be sent by email after purchase. They can either be printed or scanned from the purchaser’s mobile device at the door. Tickets are available for purchase until they are sold out, including on dance day, however, no tickets will be sold at the door.
“We are thrilled to be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Mother Son Dance. This evening will be another special night for mothers and sons to make lasting memories and continue a tradition that means so much to our community,” stated Austin Fesmire, director of Parks and Recreation.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, opt. 3.
The Athens Public Works Department announces leaf vacuum season:
Loose leaf collection routes will begin on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 a.m. If you would like your leaves to be collected, rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road as soon as they fall to the ground. Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches, or on sidewalks. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding.
In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Do not place leaves around or behind obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations and vehicles. Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstacle.
Do not place leaves on water meter lids, sewer caps, manhole covers, or sewer clean out plugs. Placing leaves on utility covers may cause damage to the leaf vacuum equipment and delay service to residents.
Additionally, leaves will not be picked up on a call-in basis. Leaf crews will work in specified zones throughout the city. Once they complete a zone, they will move on to the next zone in the series. Once crews complete all zones once, they will start back at the first zone and go through all zones a second time.
For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working or to find out your zone, visit www.athenstn.gov/publicworks
As an alternative and for faster service, you are encouraged to bag your leaves and the Public Works Department will collect them on the regular brush/junk route.
If you have any further questions about leaf season, call the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
