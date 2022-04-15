An argument between mother and daughter led to an alleged attempted stabbing, followed by the theft of a vehicle and an arrest.
On April 12 at almost 11 a.m., McMinn County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Levi was notified of one woman following another on Highway 30 in Athens, one in her own vehicle and another in an allegedly stolen car.
He was informed that one of the women – a juvenile – had gotten into an argument with her mother and the juvenile allegedly “got a large kitchen knife and was going to stab (the victim).”
The victim was able to get into one of their vehicles and lock the doors, but the juvenile “took the large knife and scratched the paint on the car.”
The juvenile then reportedly climbed into a Hyundai Genesis on the property “without permission” and took off.
The victim was able to follow the suspect into Athens on Highway 30 and it was at that point, around Athens Regional Park, that Levi made contact with both vehicles.
He noted that once the juvenile saw his marked unit, she allegedly “did speed up to try and get away.”
Levi followed to the intersection with Dennis Street where the suspect allegedly ran a red light and she reportedly attempted to do it again at a later intersection, but she was boxed in by Levi, MCSD Det. Doug Reed and Deputy Brian Greenlaw.
The suspect allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle, leading to Reed breaking the driver’s side window to get the door open.
She was then taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.