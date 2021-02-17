Tom Hughes, executive vice president of Peoples Bank of East Tennessee, has announced Todd Watson as vice president and commercial lender of the McMinn County Region.
“We are very pleased to have Todd as a part of our commercial lending team in Athens,” said Hughes.
Peoples Bank is set to open its new location at 835 S. Congress Parkway, Athens in May 2021.
“I am happy to be at a local community bank that truly cares for the community and its citizens,” Watson said. “Being with a company that values their relationships and understands the importance of providing quick decisions and great customer service is very important to me.”
Watson, a lifelong resident of McMinn County, has served his customers in the area for over 15 years. He and his wife Sara have three girls — Sofia, Eliza and Ruby — and are members of the Greenhouse Church in Athens.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and his MBA at Bryan College. Watson has spent his career focused on local farmers and business owners.
In a continuing effort to serve his community, Watson has served as an election commissioner of McMinn County since 2014. He has worked with Junior Achievement of the Ocoee Region since 2012 and he currently serves with the McMinn County Economic Development Authority, Polk County Chamber of Commerce, and Leadership McMinn program sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce.
