Each year, the Community Action Group of Englewood (CAGE) honors a local resident as the grand marshal of town’s parade.
This year’s grand marshal has been announced as Kenny Dickson.
Dickson has been a lifelong resident of the Town of Englewood and, according to his son Dr. Mitch Dickson, throughout all 91 years of Kenny Dickson’s life, he has never lived more than a couple blocks away from the place where he was born.
One of Dickson’s earliest memories of growing up in Englewood was helping his father by working at a store that his father owned, called Dickson’s Drug Store.
“Dad had a business that I would work at when I wasn’t in school,” he recalled. “It was located where Monica’s Photography Studio is located.”
Another memorable moment Dickson had from working in his father’s store as a child was the day a McMinn County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to arrest a man inside the store.
“The deputy came into the store and told a customer that he was going to arrest him and my father told him that he couldn’t arrest him in there and that he would have the customer go outside,” Dickson said. “The officer told my dad that he couldn’t tell him what to do, but my father told him that he could so long as it was in his business. The deputy left, grabbed his pistol and came back. He shot is gun. My brother Wayne took cover behind the cars and the deputy turned and shot at him, then my dad went into the store and grabbed his gun.”
According to Dickson, the “shootout” resulted in no deaths or severe injuries, however his father had his belt buckle shot off by the deputy and the door frame to their business ended up with a bullet hole in it.
“Later, the deputy’s brothers came to us and said ‘no hard feelings’ to my dad,” he stated.
During his youth, Dickson also played basketball and football for Englewood School.
Dickson spent 28 years showing horses and is also a veteran who served in the United States Air Force for four years, starting in 1950.
“During my service I went to Greenland where I worked in supply,” he said. “I stayed there for 13 months. They also had sports teams and I supplied the uniforms for them. My highest rank was staff sergeant.”
Dickson is also well known in the community for working many years in the postal service as a mail carrier.
Dickson stated that he is excited to be the grand marshall for Englewood’s parade this year.
“Englewood means a lot to me,” he expressed.
“Everyone knows us because either I taught them or they were on Kenny’s mail route,” his wife, Bobbie, added.
The Englewood Christmas parade is set for Friday night, Dec. 2. According to CAGE representative Mark Cochran, the parade is set to leave the park at around 6 p.m.
