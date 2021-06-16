In a split vote, the Athens City Council approved the city’s 2021-2022 budget on Tuesday night.
The budget, which includes an 8-cent increase in the city’s property tax rate, passed 4-1. Council Member Jordan Curtis’ motion to approve was seconded by Council Member Frances Witt McMahan and Council Member Dick Pelley cast the dissenting vote. Tuesday’s vote mirrored last month’s approval of the first reading of the budget.
In addition to the property tax rate increase, the budget also includes the addition of two city employees — an administrative assistant for the Athens Fire Department and a project manager for the Athens Public Works Department. It also expanded the city’s annual contribution to the E.G. Fisher Public Library by $10,700 and to the McMinn County Rescue Squad by $1,500. The budget also included a 2% across-the-board salary increase for city employees.
The new property tax rate of $1.3476 for every $100 of assessed value will become effective on the 2021 tax bills of Athens residents. The original budget proposal requested a 9.5-cent increase, but, as first suggested by Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller during budget talks, the tax rate that was approved on Tuesday was at the lower rate.
Prior to council approval of single-phase construction of the city’s new consolidated elementary school, a rate increase of as much as 20 cents combined over two installments had been discussed.
The council unanimously approved a related resolution on Tuesday that recommends the tax rate increase be removed once debt service on the loan has been satisfied. Currently, an increase of 8 cents in the city’s property tax rate generates an estimated $400,000.
The “sunset clause” resolution passed on Tuesday, which was also first suggested by Lockmiller, recommends that the property tax rate be reduced by the amount necessary at that time to generate $400,000.
“When we get the debt service paid off, this resolution, if it passes, is going to lower the property tax rate equivalent to $400,000 (annually); so it’s going to lower it a little bit if the future city council agrees with the resolution,” said Lockmiller. “So, in a sense, we’ve gone from a permanent 20-cent property tax raise to a temporary 8-cent raise. That’s what it is in a nutshell.”
The rate increase is intended to fund a group of five capital projects with an estimated total cost of $8.7 million: Street improvements in the area of the city’s new consolidated elementary school, a fire training facility, a new animal shelter facility and renovations at both the Athens Public Works and Municipal buildings.
These projects will be paid for through a $7.5 million loan and by utilizing $1.2 million from the city’s capital reserve fund.
More details from Tuesday’s discussion about the city budget, including items addressed during a public hearing prior to the vote, will be included in an upcoming edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
