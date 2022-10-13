The Election Commission regular meeting normally scheduled for Oct. 18 has been changed to Monday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m. in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse to conduct any election business to come before the board, lock provisional ballot bags and review the zero machine tapes for the early voting and election day machines.
The County Commission's Solid Waste Disposal (Landfill) Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 17, at 6:45 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss third party air monitors system.
The County Commission's Emergency Services Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 17, at 7:15 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting is a fire hydrant request.
The County Commission will meet in regular session on Monday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
ATHENS
The City Council will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at Athens City Hall.
ETOWAH
The Board of Education will meet on Monday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
The Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will hold their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The meeting is open to the public.
RICEVILLE
The Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.
DECATUR
The following meetings normally held on the second Tuesday of each month have been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Decatur Municipal Building: 5:45 p.m. - Decatur Board of Zoning Appeals; 6 p.m. - Decatur Municipal Planning Commission; 7 p.m. - Decatur Board of Aldermen.
