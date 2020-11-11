The McMinn County Republican Women’s membership voted to “Back the Blue” by honoring local police officers with a gift of appreciation.
Working with Western Sizzlin Restaurant, the McMinn County Republican Women provided a $10 gift card to each of the 180 police officers employed in McMinn County.
These efforts were coordinated by Caring for America Chairman Rachel Hatchett, 1st Vice President Carol Gentry, Diann Gibson and Tammy Crayne.
“It is a pleasure to be able to give the members of the Athens, Calhoun, Englewood, Etowah, Niota and McMinn County police forces a gift of gratitude for the protection and civility they provide for our neighborhoods,” MCRW President Judy Cooley said.
The law enforcement chiefs whose officers received the gifts were grateful for the act as well.
“Our McMinn County Sheriff’s deputies appreciate the kind act of our Women’s Republican Group. Their support to our officers is encouraging during difficult times,” McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said.
“This is a hard job at anytime. Especially with all that is going on in the world it is really easy for the officers that are out there every day to wonder if people really appreciate them,” Athens Police Chief Cliff Couch added. “These gift cards will make a big difference for them right now.”
