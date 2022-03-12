NASHVILLE — On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Education released additional Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) resources explaining how the proposed student-based public school funding formula will update the way Tennessee funds public education for the first time in over 30 years.
Starting in the 2023-24 school year, the TISA would invest an estimated $9 billion in education funding for the state, including state and local funds, which would include an additional recurring state investment of $1 billion. The TISA is designed to help each student to read proficiently by third grade, prepare each high school graduate for postsecondary success, and provide resources to all students.
“The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement would put the funding focus on students and give Tennesseans clear information to understand how districts and schools are using funding to help our students succeed,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
Resources are available at FundingforStudentSuccess.org including:
• What is Student-Based Funding?: An animated video gives an overview of a student-based formula and how it would serve Tennessee students.
• Subcommittee Recommendations: This presentation provides a snapshot of recommendations collected from each of the 18 subcommittees during the statewide engagement process.
• Base Funding: This overview explains how and why student-based funding starts with a base amount for each student.
• Funding Weights: This overview explains how students’ individual education needs are supported through funding weights.
• Direct Funding: This overview explains how direct funding goes toward specific programs.
Last fall, Gov. Bill Lee announced the state would review its public school funding formula. The Tennessee Department of Education and the General Assembly convened 18 funding subcommittees, organized a legislative steering committee, and provided over 1,000 opportunities for the public to engage, including 16 public town halls and local match conversations across the state.
Lee and Schwinn released a draft framework for the new student-based K-12 funding formula to the public in January.
