Preliminary discussions have begun regarding the potential construction of shared training space for emergency personnel throughout McMinn County.
Athens Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth and Athens Deputy Fire Chief Tim Schultz attended Monday’s meeting of the McMinn County Commission’s Emergency Services Committee. They proposed that the County Commission consider a joint venture with the City of Athens to build a fire training facility.
Ainsworth, who also serves as chief of the Riceville Volunteer Fire Department, renewed this request for the first time since he became chief of the Athens Fire Department. His predecessor, Jim Dyer, had also approached the County Commission about this request several years earlier.
“We’re working on trying to put a project together where we can establish a fire training facility that is a countywide project that covers the county and covers the city,” said Ainsworth. “We’d have one for everybody.”
Ainsworth noted that both professional and volunteer fire departments, as well as EMS and police personnel, could benefit from such a facility. He added that firefighters are required to complete 18 hours per year of training in a three-story building. This is a requirement for both the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Insurance Services Office (ISO) — the latter of which determines the ISO score for a particular jurisdiction. A better ISO rating leads to lower insurance costs within the jurisdiction.
Ainsworth acknowledged that a training facility would carry a substantial price tag.
“If we get multiple entities involved, it’s a little bit less of a blow for all entities involved,” he said.
Currently, the biggest hurdle to construction of this facility, according to Ainsworth, is locating a viable piece of property. Two potential sites are being explored — one near Athens Fire Station #1 at city hall and the other near Athens Fire Station #2 on Congress Parkway.
In order to build an adequate facility, Ainsworth and Schultz estimate a cost of about $1.2 million. Ainsworth said the facility could also be useful for local utilities and other entities that require frequent training.
“That’s my goal here is to make this a McMinn County (facility) for anybody that wants to use it,” said Ainsworth.
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry suggested that this item be brought up for more extensive discussion at the County Commission’s annual planning retreat, which is normally held in February, but has been postponed until a date to be determined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The retreat is often a forum for the Commission to discuss large capital expenditures such as this.
Ainsworth and Schultz are developing a presentation, including drawings of potential design ideas for the building. He suggested that both the County Commission and Athens City Council come together for a joint session to review those plans.
