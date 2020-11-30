Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Gestamp officials announced Wednesday that the company will invest $94.7 million to expand operations at its Hickory Valley Road and Ferdinand Piech Way plants.
The project, Gestamp’s third expansion in the past 10 years in Chattanooga, will create 260 new jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years.
Gestamp provides structural metal stampings and welded assemblies to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). As part of this expansion, the company plans to add to both facilities for increased capacity due to new electric vehicle production.
In addition, both plants will undergo retrofitting, weld assembly and robotics updates.
Gestamp has over 100 plants worldwide. The company focuses on producing parts that continually increase vehicle safety while also reducing overall weight and environmental impact that results from production processes.
Since 2015, TNECD has supported 46 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in approximately 6,800 job commitments and nearly $2 billion in capital investment.
“Tennessee is known as a global leader in automotive manufacturing and it is because of companies like Gestamp that our state’s automotive industry continues to grow and excel,” Lee said. “Gestamp’s third expansion in 10 years shows their commitment to Chattanooga and confidence in Tennessee’s skilled workforce.”
The industry also received further statewide praise.
“We congratulate Gestamp on its third expansion in Chattanooga over the past 10 years. Tennessee is home to more than 900 automotive suppliers that support a number of global automakers including our state’s three OEMs,” Rolfe added. “We appreciate Gestamp for its continued commitment to Tennessee and the 260 new jobs that will be created as a result of this project.”
From the company’s perspective, they were happy to continue to build in Chattanooga.
“Gestamp is proud of continuing to grow our operations in Chattanooga with a third expansion that will enable us to better serve our customers in the U.S. region and further create jobs to live up to our commitment to the Tennessean workforce development,” John Petroni, Gestamp U.S. president, said. “This investment in state-of-the-art manufacturing technology and a skilled talent means even more as it happens despite the pandemic impact on our economy. We would like to thank, once more, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Hamilton County and the City of Chattanooga for their consistent support to Gestamp in Chattanooga.”
Hamilton County officials were also positive about the expansion of Gestamp.
“Gestamp is an important supplier to the southeast automotive industry and the fact they have chosen Enterprise South as their expansion focus is an important decision that has a significant impact on local families and business,” Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger noted. “The impact of their good family wage jobs ripples throughout this community as does their interaction with local education providing their next generation of workers.”
“A strong workforce is vital for the future of economic investment. Gestamp has created an innovative work-based learning program that is preparing the next generation to support Chattanooga’s new and existing business community,” Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke added. “I’m excited Gestamp is continuing to expand and invest in Chattanooga.”
