As the COVID-19 crisis continues to plague many in the area, Athens Utilities Board (AUB) has taken steps to get more aid money into the hands of the neediest in the utility’s service area.
AUB will again use some of its Warm Neighbors Fund and will partner with the United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties to provide money to the needy in the community as the crisis continues in the area.
By doing so, AUB and United Way qualify to receive more funds back from TVA in the effort, as many resources are needed across the local utility’s customer base.
Coordinated Charities, led by Kevin Lane, will be where the total of $20,000 of local money is housed and where members of affected communities will be able to tap the resources.
“Based on a joint effort locally to come up with $10,000, TVA agreed to match that amount with money that our customers paid for electricity in the past, offering the chance to help many neighbors again,” AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough said. “Paige Zabo with United Way and Kevin Lane at Coordinated Charities are partnering with us again to get the funds and to administer the money for the community.”
The utility works with these local organizations routinely to help residents with utility issues. The COVID crisis continues to raise the need from all local organizations possible.
“The Warm Neighbors Fund, through Coordinated Charities, and the local United Way do tremendous good with every dollar. We’re glad that TVA continues to agree to return money to the local communities in this effort,” he said.
Seventy-five percent of the money for this effort, or $15,000, will be used for aid in rental and utility assistance. The remaining $5,000 will be used for food assistance.
“Being able to focus these resources for COVID needs is huge right now and we are glad that AUB, United Way, Coordinated Charities and TVA can coordinate again to respond,” Scarbrough said. “Mr. Lane at Coordinated Charities and the people of United Way do amazing work in McMinn and Meigs counties every day. They help families in ways that go unnoticed for the most part. We are thankful, on behalf of our community, for their constant focus and support of ongoing needs created by the COVID crisis.”
