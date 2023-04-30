The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Katrien Sherwood, Mason Headrick and Casey Wade.
Sherwood and Headrick are seniors at McMinn County High School, while Wade is a senior at McMinn Central High School.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service and extracurricular activities. Each recipient will be eligible for the Elks Teen of the Year recognition.
Katrien Sherwood, McMinn CountyKatrien Sherwood lives in Athens and goes to McMinn County High School. Her parents are Steven and Jessica Sherwood, and she has a brother, Tyler Sherwood.
Sherwood is ranked first in her class and is valedictorian.
In her freshman year, she received a geometry award for being best in her class. As a sophomore, she received a foreign language award for being best in her class.
During her junior year, she was nominated for the Best of Preps Student-Athlete Award. She was also recognized for being in the top ten percent of her class every year.
Sherwood has been in Mu Alpha Theta since her sophomore year, JTeens since her junior year, and Big Kids Do Science since her junior year. She has also been in the Health Occupations Students of America for the past two years, is an officer this year, and competed at the State Leadership Conference in 2022 and 2023.
Sherwood has participated in track for four years, being captain for two and receiving the Most Valuable Athlete Award. She competed in cross country for three years, being captain for two and earning the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Runner awards.
Outside of school, Sherwood also enjoys volunteering at the local animal shelter and competing and coaching in an equestrian vaulting team.
Sherwood is majoring in pre-veterinary science for her baccalaureate, then will proceed to get her doctorate in veterinary science.
Mason Headrick, McMinn CountyMason Headrick is a senior at McMinn County High School who is also dual-enrolled at both Tennessee Wesleyan University and Cleveland State Community College.
Headrick is a straight-A student and focuses heavily on science and choir. In 2022, Headrick and Love Patel, a partner and friend, worked on a project that aimed at reducing and eliminating global warming and ocean acidification through a chemical process. With this project, Headrick received the Yale Most Outstanding Exhibit in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), the Cleveland State Community First Award for Student Leadership, and first place at the schoolwide, countywide, and regional STEM competitions. Advancing through the STEM competitions, he eventually competed in Atlanta, Ga., at the international level of the STEM competitions with 3,000 other students from hundreds of different countries.
Along with his interest in the field of STEM, Headrick is also very involved in choir. At the beginning of his senior year, he auditioned to join the ETVA All-East Tennessee State Choir. He was accepted into the choir and scored high enough in his auditions to be accepted into the TNMEA All-State Tennessee Choir.
For college, Headrick plans to do his undergraduate pre-medical studies at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Then he plans to attend medical school at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where he will study anesthesia to become an anesthesiologist.
Casey Wade, McMinn CentralCasey Wade is a senior at Central High School of McMinn County, currently maintaining a 3.9 unweighted and a 4.2 weighted grade point average. He is the son of Tracy and Carla Wade of Etowah. Wade is projected to graduate with the Honors Diploma, the Diploma of Distinction, and Ready Graduate status.
Wade played both junior varsity and varsity basketball for Central during his freshman and sophomore years and was selected to represent the freshman class on the Basketball Homecoming Court. He has been on the varsity baseball team for all four years at Central. In addition, Wade began playing golf for the Chargers during his sophomore year and has consistently been a top-four player. He was the single recipient of the TSSAA Multi-Sport Athlete Award in his sophomore year for participation in three sports.
As a senior this fall, Wade scored his personal best scores and was instrumental in helping his team win the District Championship, as well as Regional Runner-Up.
Wade is an active member of Wildwood Baptist Church and its Youth Ministry. He currently serves on the audio-visual team and volunteers in the Children’s Department, assisting in children’s worship. He enjoys playing guitar, hunting, fishing, hiking, and spending time with family and friends. He also balances these activities and responsibilities with his after-school job at Ridgewood Golf Club.
Wade’s college choice is presently undecided. He is considering the possibility of a career in forestry and wildlife management.
