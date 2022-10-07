Several hundred students and 22 vendors were on hand at McMinn County High School Wednesday for the school’s annual career expo.
The event happens annually and is designed for seniors to be able to hear information and talk with representatives of various organizations in the area about what the students’ options are once out of high school. Vendors from several counties were on hand at the event, ranging across McMinn, Meigs and Loudon counties.
Among those on hand were representatives of post secondary education, staffing services, manufacturing, retail and the McMinn County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA). Tennessee Wesleyan University, Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) — Athens, Cleveland State Community College, McMinn County Schools, Wright Bros, IronCraft, Creative Foam, Evonik, Athens Utilities Board, Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC), Starr Regional Medical Center, Customer Driven Staffing (CDS), Sirius Staffing, DENSO, E&E, Mills Products, Food City and Hubbell were among the organizations represented at the expo.
This marked the first year at the career expo for Creative Foam, MCS, CDS, VEC and Sirius Staffing.
“This is career focused for students, it shows what’s available in our area,” MCS CTE (Career Technical Education) Director Elizabeth Oswalt said.
“This is one of my favorite events I plan every year,” added Career and Industry Coordinator Krissi Smith. “It’s a very good opportunity for these students. It gives students a chance to see what jobs are available in our area and the education necessary for those jobs. It also lets them know about the money they can make at those jobs.”
Each representative sets up a booth in the gym of MCHS and students begin at a booth and then, in intervals of a few minutes each, they rotate to their right until they have spent time at every booth.
“It’s not a leisurely walk-around career fair,” Smith explained, noting that she likes requiring students to spend time with each vendor. “They may hear something that may interest them that they may not have thought of before.”
She did note that a lot of students had given some thought into what they wanted to do prior to taking part in the expo.
“A lot of the industry representatives have said (the students) have an idea of what they want to do,” she said.
Industry representatives talk about both what students would be doing with their organization as well as filling them in on how things would differ for them depending on the path they choose.
“The industries have been asked to explain what students can make out of high school and out of college,” Smith said.
“Several of them will pay for their college education.”
