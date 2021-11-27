Matthew David Bentley is set to be the Master of Ceremony for the Cleveland-Athens Cotillion’s 59th Annual Holly Ball on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Bentley made his own debut when he escorted his daughter, Maggie Lee Bentley, to be presented as a debutante in 2018.
Bentley is the son of Patricia Gaines and David Bentley. He is a graduate of Griffin High School in Griffin, Ga. and Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College in Tifton, Ga.
Upon graduation, Bentley worked in land management for Tall Timbers Research Station. For the past 28 years, Bentley has been the general manager of Bendabout Properties in McDonald.
He has been married to Michelle Bentley for four years. Michelle Bentley served as president of the Cleveland-Athens Cotillion in 2013. They have six children, Lauren Ledford, Austin Bentley, Caroline Ledford, Maggie Bentley, Julia Holt Ledford Tucker Bentley.
As a long standing resident of Cleveland, Matthew Bentley remains active in the Bradley County community. He serves as a board member for Cleveland State Community College Foundation, The Bradley/Cleveland Public Education Foundation, The Tucker Foundation and The Nature Conservancy of Tennessee.
Matthew Bentley said he is excited to emcee this event celebrating the new debutantes with family and friends.
