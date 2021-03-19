Volunteer firefighters would be aided by several proposals under consideration in the Tennessee Senate this year.
This includes Senate Bill 778, sponsored by State Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin), State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) and Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) to provide an annual $600 payment upon completion of at least 30 hours of training.
Currently, the cost of any training or equipment is often at their own expense. The $4.92 million cost for the annual volunteer firefighter training payment is included in Gov. Bill Lee’s 2021-2022 budget proposal. In addition, the proposed budget includes $1 million to provide support grants for volunteer firefighter departments under a program set up by legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2019. The Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program was established to better equip volunteer firefighter departments to serve their communities and reduce fire fatalities, including those incurred by firefighters. Grants are awarded through applications by local volunteer fire departments and are used for the purpose of firefighting equipment or to help them meet local matching requirements for federal grants to purchase equipment.
“Our firefighters put their lives on the line for our communities every day,” Bell, the sponsor of the 2019 legislation, said. “Just as they keep us safe every day, we need to make sure our volunteer fire departments have the resources they need to do their job safely and effectively. These grants aid in these efforts by helping secure the equipment, training, and support they need and I am very pleased to see these funds included in the budget. They will have a real and lasting impact on the safety of our communities.”
Another proposal to aid volunteer firefighters under consideration this year is Senate Bill 655, which was approved by the Senate State and Local Government Committee last week, to incentivize volunteer firefighter recruitment by establishing a retirement system called a Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP). The legislation authorizes the state treasurer to inquire with local governments and the volunteer fire departments about establishing a LOSAP plan for volunteers providing firefighting and prevention services, emergency medical services and ambulance services. The majority of Tennessee’s firefighters are volunteers. The 22,065 active firefighters reported to the State Fire Marshall’s Office in 2020 consists of 14,218 (64%) volunteers and 7,847 (35.6%) career firefighters.
LOSAPs may be defined contribution plans, similar to 401(k), or defined benefit plans, like a pension. Such a program is funded by contributions from the local government or non-profit entities that utilize the services of eligible volunteers.
To be eligible to receive benefits from the LOSAP, an individual must be a bonafide volunteer who receives no compensation for the services and instead receives only reimbursement for reasonable expenses or benefits and nominal fees customarily paid to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.