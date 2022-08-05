There will be a new mayor in Meigs County as incumbent Bill James was defeated during Thursday night’s general election.
Democratic challenger Edgar Jewell earned the mayor position as he captured 144 more votes than his Republican incumbent. Jewell won 1,026 total votes, while James earned 882.
That margin and a little more was on display in the city hall precinct, as Jewell won 234 votes there to James’ 86. James held leads at the Eastview (124-67) and Ten Mile (232-157) precincts, but it wasn’t enough to remain in office as Jewell led in all other precincts.
James first took office as mayor in August of 2014 in a race with no incumbent, as he defeated Democrat Jeremy Bivens. James was the Decatur mayor at the time.
Jewell earned his shot at facing James when he captured the Democratic nomination in May’s primary election, defeating John Myers 180-128. Meanwhile, James faced tough competition in his primary but was able to hold off four challengers.
Several county commission races were also contested in Meigs County, with an incumbent falling there as well.
In District 5, incumbent Republican Adam Brady was defeated in his re-election bid with Republican Tonia Dake and independent Zach England both earning wins. Dake led the way with 213 votes and England garnered 209. Brady followed with 133.
County Commission District 2 will also see a new face, with incumbent Ralph “Dude” Minnis earning re-election and fellow Republican Andrew Howard also earning a seat. Democrat Carolyn Jones finished third in the two-seat race.
Howard was the top vote-getter in this race with 251, followed by Minnis with 203 and Jones with 163.
The District 3 race was also contested and all three incumbents held on for wins. Republican Chris Finnell was the top vote-getter with 352, while Democrat Stanley Welch followed with 345 and Republican Jerry Harris won 253.
All three are incumbents and will return to the commission. Independents Ricky Bates (191 votes) and Austin Ryan Dake (184) failed to win seats.
The rest of the county commission races were unopposed, as Kristy Williams Kelly (139 votes) and Dustin Lankford (110 votes) won in District 1 and Doug O’Daniel (176 votes) and Rick Vaughn (155 votes) won in District 4.
The only other contested county general election race was District 9 Chancellor, which saw Tom McFarland defeat Frank Williams 1,019 to 586.
In statewide primaries, Wayne Steele led Arnold White on the Democratic side 164 to 115 and Mark Hall had the advantage over Adam Lowe in Tennessee District 1 723-571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.