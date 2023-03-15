The weather may be cold at the moment, but warmer temperatures are on the horizon and, with them, will come the return of recreational activities in the area.
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service officials have announced the 2023 operating dates for recreation sites in the Cherokee National Forest.
The Cherokee National Forest, covering 650,000 acres, receives an estimated 2 million yearly visitors to the Southern Appalachian Mountains of East Tennessee.
Most developed day-use recreation sites providing visitor access to trails, rivers, lakes, remote backcountry and target shooting areas, as well as several campgrounds without developed water systems or entrance gates, remain open throughout the year. Highly developed campgrounds and swim areas are routinely closed and winterized from late-fall through mid-spring in response to low visitation, reduced seasonal workforce and freezing temperatures that damage water and wastewater systems.
Many campsites in developed campgrounds are available on a first come-first served basis, but some can be reserved in advance. National Forest visitors can go online to the recreation.gov website and select the name of the facility they wish to reserve or call the reservation service at 1-877-444-6777.
Officials noted that, as the forest service shifts to a more sustainable recreation program, it must deal with a maintenance backlog and operational costs. Visitors will see projects across the National Forest to reduce deferred maintenance, as well as investments to improve sites. Site operating schedules may change as projects move forward.
The following is the scheduled 2023 opening dates for Cherokee National Forest recreation sites in the local area. Shooting ranges and most boat launches are open year-round.
Scheduled site openings and closings may be subject to change. To verify openings, contact the ranger district offices listed below.
TELLICO RANGER DISTRICT: 423-397-8455
CITICO CREEK AREA
• Jake Best Campground — March 2 through Nov. 27
• Young Branch Campground — Open year round
TELLICO RIVER AREA
• Big Oak Cove Campground — May 4 through Sept. 28
• Donley Cabin — Closed until bridge is replaced
• Holly Flats Campground — May 4 through Nov. 27
• Indian Boundary Campground — April 19 through Nov. 1
• Indian Boundary Swimming and Picnic Area — April 19 through Nov. 1
• Indian Boundary Overflow Campground — Open year round
• North River Campground — Open year round
• Spivey Cove Campground — May 4 through Sept. 28
• Davis Branch — Open year round
• Dam Creek Campground — Open year round
• Holder Cove — Open year round
• Rough Ridge — Open year round
• Stateline Campground — Open year round
• Young Branch Horse Camp — Open year round
• Birch Branch and McNabb Group Campgrounds — Open year round
OCOEE RANGER DISTRICT: 423-338-3300
STARR MOUNTAIN AREA
• Lost Corral Campground — Open year round
HIWASSEE RIVER AREA
• Lost Creek Campground — Open year round
OCOEE RIVER AREA
• Chilhowee Recreation Area — April 14 through Nov. 6
• Mac Point Beach Day Use — April 21 through Nov. 6
• Parksville Beach Day Use — Open year round
• Parksville RV Campground — Feb. 24 through Jan. 16, 2024
• Parksville Group Campground — April 21 through Nov. 6
• Thunder Rock Campground — Feb. 24 through Jan. 16, 2024
• Tumbling Creek Campground — Open year round
