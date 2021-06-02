Freedom isn’t free and the cost can be high.
Meigs County, like towns and cities all across the United States, honored its fallen military veterans and those who have and currently serve during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
The ceremony in Decatur included several speeches by town officials, veterans, AMVETS members and others, along with a reading of the names of local veterans who have passed away in the last two years.
“Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who have died in our nation’s service,” LTC David Waters, dressed in his United States Army uniform, said. “It is more than just another day off, it is a time to honor those who died in service in our nation, from the Revolutionary War to the present. I am pleased to be part of this ceremony honoring the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces who have proudly served our nation and have made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our country free.
“For over 245 years — from the Revolution to the Global War on Terrorism — our soldiers, sailors, airman and marines have always been willing to fight, in in many cases die, for our freedom and the way of life we enjoy, but, unfortunately, many of us take for granted.”
Meigs County Military Honor Guard Co-Commander Otto Appelt said 57 million men and women served in armed forces since 1775 to ensure America’s freedom. Out of those who served, 41 million served in wartime and seven million were killed and many more were disabled.
Some were disabled not by bullets or bombs, but psychologically, he said. Others became prisoners of war (POWs) or were missing in action (MIA). According to Stanley Welch of the Meigs County Commission, there were 30,314 MIA in World War II, 8,025 in the Korean War and 1,719 in the Vietnam War.
Appelt knows full well what it’s like to live in a non-democratic country.
“For the first 13 years of my life I lived in a communist country,” Appelt said. “And believe me they had federal holidays. But their federal holidays you had to attend the parades and speeches. You clapped, whether you understood it or not.”
There were consequences for those who did not attend or did not do so with enough patriotism toward the government.
“Because if you didn’t clap … you could lose your job,” Appelt said. “If you said anything about the government you could be sent to jail. If you listened to a radio broadcast that was not from that country or was from the BBC or from the western side (Western Europe or U.S.) all of a sudden one night they came and got you. They got my dad.”
Appelt’s dad was gone for four days.
“The duty is ours to never forget that freedom is not free, there is a price to pay,” Geneva Petitt, the East Tennessee vice president of the American Legion Auxiliary, said. “How important it is for us to remember our heroes and sheroes. We do not know them all, but we owe them all.”
Deborah Huffman of the American Legion noted that every cemetery in Meigs County that has a veteran buried in it also has a flag sponsored by the American Legion, AMVETS and VFW flying over it and those flags are maintained by members of the posts.
If requested, the honor guard will fire a 21-gun salute, play taps and fold the flag for any veteran in good standing that dies and is buried in Meigs County.
Veterans from Meigs and those from all over the country have made sure Americans enjoy the way of life they are accustomed to, AMVET 2nd Vice Commander Donna McKale said.
“It is our military who gave all that have made it possible for you to live in a free country,” McKale said. “It is the military, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press. It is the military, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. It is the military, not the campus organizer, who has given us the freedom to demonstrate. It is the military who salutes the flag, who serves beneath the flag and whose coffin is draped by the flag, who allows the protester to burn the flag.”
Huffman said she has a sticker on her car directed to those who do not care about the American flag.
“It says ‘those who disrespect our flag have never been handed a folded one,’” she said.
