The 5th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Race/Walk was held on Thanksgiving Day at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church in Athens.
Organizers noted that 150 people took part, the most in the event’s history.
“Thank you to all race participants and sponsors who made the Turkey Trot possible,” stated a news release from the organizers. “Your generosity funds the Keith Church annual community Thanksgiving meal and other outreach projects of the Jewell Circle. In 2021, over 350 community members enjoyed the free Thanksgiving meal.”
The results of the Turkey Trot were as follows:
• Overall Female: Mia Sewell, 22:26
• Overall Male: Clint Fincher, 18:00
• 10-14 Female: Sophie Carroll, 28:57
• 10-14 Male: J Hogan Reeves, 25:58
• 15-19 Female: Lyndy Arsenault, 26:30
• 15-19 Male: Shamus Crane, 18:34
• 20-29 Female: Grace Elizabeth Cox, 22:32
• 20-29 Male: Caleb Partain, 21:51
• 30-39 Female: Courtney Crittenden, 28:30
• 30-39 Male: Richard Bettis, 22:08
• 40-49 Female: Amy Fincher, 24:59
• 40-49 Male: Shane Sewell, 22:11
• 50-59 Female: Kenna Mayeux, 30:24
• 50-59 Male: Mike Townsend, 22:53
• Fastest Family with Stroller: Cullen Trew pushing sons Cohen and Paxton
• Fastest Family: Jason Burce and sons Eli and Owen
Official race results are posted on Keith Memorial UMC’s website at https://www.keithumc.org/turkey-trot-results
