Athens Movie Palace has announced a year-long opportunity for patrons to win prizes by watching movies.
Beginning Jan. 1 and going throughout the new year, Movie Palace Director of Operations Kavitha Reddy has announced the 2022 Movie Challenge.
Throughout this year, moviegoers can check off features of movies as they attend a showing and, once all boxes have been checked, they can turn that in for a prize.
The first person to complete the entire challenge will receive a year of free movies, the second person will receive six months of free movies and the third to complete the challenge will receive three months of free movies.
Anyone who completes the right side of the challenges will receive free candy and anyone who completes the left side of the challenges will receive a free small popcorn.
Participants should keep their tickets organized by the item it satisfies.
