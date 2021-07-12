Soriya Cooper, an undergraduate student from The University of Tennessee, has been awarded a U.S. Department of State Critical Language Scholarship to study Swahili during the summer of 2021.
Cooper is the daughter-in-law of Tim and Jan Rogers of Athens and the wife of T.J. Rogers of Knoxville.
The U.S. Department of State’s Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program is part of a U.S. government effort to expand the number of Americans studying and mastering critical foreign languages. CLS scholars gain critical language and cultural skills that enable them to contribute to U.S. economic competitiveness and national security.
Cooper is one of nearly 700 competitively selected American students at U.S. colleges and universities who received a CLS award in 2021.
The CLS Program provides opportunities to U.S. undergraduate and graduate students to spend eight to 10 weeks studying one of 15 critical languages: Arabic, Azerbaijani, Bangla, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Persian, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Swahili, Turkish or Urdu.
The program includes intensive language instruction and structured cultural enrichment experiences designed to promote rapid language gains. The CLS Program is developed in partnership with local institutions in countries where these languages are commonly spoken.
CLS scholars are expected to continue their language study beyond the scholarship and apply their critical language skills in their future careers.
CLS scholars also serve as citizen ambassadors, representing American values and the diversity of the United States.
“People to people exchanges bring our world closer together and convey the best of America to the world, especially to its young people,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
The CLS Program actively recruits in states and regions of the United States that have been historically under-represented in international education. Recipients of the 2021 CLS awards include students from over 255 institutions of higher education across the United States, including public and private universities, liberal arts colleges, minority-serving institutions, military academies and community colleges.
They come from almost every U.S. state and territory, as well as the District of Columbia.
The CLS Program is a program of the U.S. Department of State and is supported in its administration by American Councils for International Education.
For further information about the Critical Language Scholarship or other exchange programs offered by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, contact ECA-Press@state.gov and visit the websites at https://www.clschol arship.org/ and https://studyabroad.state.gov/
