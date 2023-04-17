Amidst awards being handed out, a former University of Tennessee Lady Volunteer offered some advice to local student athletes on Sunday.
The Daily Post-Athenian held its annual Best of Preps ceremony on the campus of Tennessee Wesleyan University and former Lady Vol Brittany Jackson was on hand as the keynote speaker.
Jackson was a four-year starter on the Lady Vols basketball team under then-Head Coach Pat Summitt. She is a native of Cleveland and played at UT from 2001 to 2005.
Jackson’s teams, for which she was a starter, reached the final four every year she was there and they competed in the national championship game in 2003 and 2004. She was named to the All-SEC team her senior year.
After her time at UT, Jackson moved on to the NWBL (National Women’s Basketball League) where she played for the San Jose Spiders and then the Turkish Basketball League where she led the league in scoring.
She opened her comments by looking back on the origin of her interest in sports.
“Sports has played such a huge part in my life,” she said, noting that her mother played basketball and her father was a wrestler.
Jackson started playing basketball when she was 4 years old.
“I had no idea what that ball would teach me or what role it would play in my life,” she said.
Part of that role was getting a chance to play for one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time — Pat Summitt. Jackson said she began getting recruiting letters when she was a high school sophomore and there was a clear point when she knew she had made her decision.
“When Pat Summitt offered me my junior year (of high school), there was no question,” Jackson said. “Those lessons and those relationships I had over four years, they’re priceless. Looking back on it ... I’m so very grateful.”
After her time at Tennessee, Jackson played overseas, something else she said she never expected when she first started playing.
“That little ball at 4 years old took me all over the world,” she said.
Jackson told the students at the awards ceremony that they earned their way there and that’s important to remember.
“You aren’t here because someone handed it to you,” she said. “You worked hard, you put in the extra work.”
However, continuing this level of success moving forward takes more effort, Jackson noted.
“You are who you hang out with,” she said. “Surrounding yourself with people who have the same goals as you, that encourages you, that challenges you.”
She added that making sure you do the right thing when people around you don’t makes things even more tough.
“I was spending my time with people with the same goals as me and it paid off,” she said. “I did not always understand it, I did not always think it was fair, but it paid off.”
Then, when she arrived at Tennessee, Summitt had even more expectations for her.
“She told us really quick, ‘you guys separate yourself. We’re here to achieve greatness and you have to separate yourself,’” Jackson recalled.
That led to some requirements Summitt placed on her players — they always had to sit in the first two rows of class, they had to be early to class and they had to follow a curfew.
“Holding yourself to a different standard always pays off,” Jackson said.
Jackson then read off the “Pat Summitt Definite Dozen,” which are guidelines their coach required them to sign each year and “live by on and off the court.”
They are:
• Respect yourself and others
• Take full responsibility
• Develop and demonstrate loyalty
• Learn to be a great communicator
• Make hard work your passion
• Discipline yourself so no one else has to
• Don’t just work hard, work smart
• Put the team before yourself
• Make winning an attitude
• Be a competitor
• Change is a must
• Handle success like you handle failure
