New court dates have been issued for the five people charged with murder during Monday’s Criminal Court session.
Christopher Reese Young is set to have a status hearing on Dec. 4 for his first degree murder charge.
Young’s charge stems from the death of a woman on Feb. 13.
Both Johnathan Clayton and Joseph Kibodeaux are set to have a status hearing on Dec. 7 for their charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Both are appearing on Dec. 7 for their alleged participation in an incident at Clem Jones Housing Complex on May 5.
During the incident, Athens Police Department officers were dispatched to Clem Jones in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered that a man and a woman had been shot in an apartment.
The man was transported to the hospital by medical personnel and released the next day.
Despite the efforts of first responders, the woman died at the scene.
Over the next few days, officers worked to determine the circumstances around this event. On the evening of Wednesday, May 6, officers obtained arrest warrants for two suspects — Clayton and Kibodeaux.
Ivy Nichole Anderson is set to have a status hearing on Dec. 4.
She is accused of being involved in a shooting at a residence on County Road 653 in March during an apparent domestic dispute.
Michael James Elrod will have a status hearing on Nov. 30 in his attempt for a retrial.
Elrod was sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of second degree murder and aggravated assault in February of 2019 after it was found that he allegedly stabbed his parents.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and woman inside the residence with stab wounds. After transporting both to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, officers took Elrod, who lived at the residence, into custody.
Elrod’s father was announced dead on arrival, while the woman suffered “lacerations,” according to reports at the time.
