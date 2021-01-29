A suspicious death is being looked into by Meigs County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department responded to 155 Fowler Lane in Georgetown to do a welfare check on a woman. Upon arrival, deputies were reportedly able to see a male subject inside the residence that would not answer the door or respond to deputies.
Deputies also allegedly noticed a “foul odor associated with death” coming from the residence and detectives obtained a search warrant to enter the residence. Upon getting inside, deputies reportedly found Joseph Bishop in the bedroom along with a deceased woman.
The woman’s body was sent for autopsy with results pending and Bishop was arrested and charged with failure to report the discovery of a dead body and abuse of a corpse.
The investigation is ongoing.
