Students at Etowah City School have been attempting to show kindness to people in the community recently.
According to ECS School Counselor Brandi Zabo, the students in 2nd through 8th grade have been involved in a project they call “Random Acts of Kindness.”
“Right now their Random Act of Kindness project is decorating coffee sleeves for the Revival Grounds Coffee House in Etowah,” Zabo said. “They are writing uplifting messages to people in the community who go there to get their coffee in the morning.”
This is the first project for Random Acts of Kindness, however Zabo hopes to expand through community partnerships.
“We are really wanting to partner with community agencies locally here in Etowah,” she noted. “It will help promote their business and also form a partnership with Etowah City School. We are looking to promote kindness in the community and promote the businesses that have been so good to us with things like writing notes, drawings, trash pick up, those kinds of things.”
Any local agencies interested in partnering with ECS for the Random Acts of Kindness project can reach out to Zabo for more information by calling 423-263-5484 ext. 128 or via e-mail at zabob@etowahcityschool.com
“The need for community brought this project about,” she stated. “To show kindness to others in a society that is full of negative news. We are trying to find a bright spot and show our students how important community is.”
Zabo believes these projects will produce a valuable set of skills for the students.
“It is important for them to learn these skills now that they can take forward once they graduate and learn how to extend kindness to other people,” she expressed. “For the school it helps us gain partnerships within the community and highlight all of the good work that our students are doing.”
She expressed what the Random Acts of Kindness means to her as the school counselor.
“It means the world to me. It brings me a lot of pride in them and their work ethic and their willingness to be the light in a time of darkness,” she said. “There is a lot of negativity and this makes me really proud to be their school counselor. Seeing them do acts of kindness, showing love to people and the community.”
Zabo hopes the students learn how their efforts can impact the lives of other people.
“I hope that they realize that they can have an impact and do good outside of school,” Zabo expressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.