Since President Joe Biden took office in January of 2021, the economic news in the country has been mixed.
While unemployment has steadily improved, inflation has risen by almost 7.5% and many businesses and industries are still seeking people to work for them. Gas prices have also seen a considerable rise in the past year as well.
On Feb. 23, U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) spoke with The Daily Post-Athenian about various topics, including his view on the state of the country’s economy.
“Every decision — whether it’s on curtailing energy production, canceling the Keystone Pipeline, regulations — (the Biden administration) has made has been detrimental to the economic well-being of the United States economy on the supply side of energy and products,” Fleischmann said. “It’s been a disaster.”
Biden’s decision to cancel the completion of the Keystone XL Pipeline has come under particular scrutiny since the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put a focus on which countries receive crude oil from Russia.
“The U.S., which was one of if not the world’s leading exporters of oil, became energy dependent on imports (under Biden),” Fleischmann said. “That I find outrageous.”
Fleischmann argued that a change in direction would help with rising prices.
“What Biden has to do, what his administration has to do, almost immediately is reverse course and allow energy production, which is abundant — whether it’s oil, natural gas or nuclear,” he said. “Get it out there and let America produce again. If we do this, we could certainly curtail some of the ill effects of the inflation we’re seeing. It’s common sense supply and demand economics.”
Fleischmann stressed his preference for less government involvement in the economy as a way to reverse some of the negative trends.
“Biden, for over a year now, has taken us in the wrong direction and it’s got to stop,” he said. “What Biden needs to do is stop listening to his advisors, who do not favor the free market capitalist system that made our country great, and invite entrepreneurs to the White House immediately. Major manufacturers need to be invited and have a sit down and listen to them as to what they need. It’s the American entrepreneur who will deliver us from these economic doldrums, not the American government.”
Fleischmann said he has been disappointed in the direction Biden has moved politically since his inauguration.
“I thought President Biden was going to govern in the middle as he said he would,” Fleischmann said. “He has not and it’s hurt the country.”
Should Biden follow Fleischmann’s advice, the congressman believes the economy could shift quickly.
“Incentivize oil and natural gas exploration and production, we could do it right now in this country,” Fleischmann said. “We’ve got the ability in this country to create a tremendous supply and if you get a tremendous supply of oil out there, prices of oil will drop.”
