For some people, stress increases during the holiday season, leading to physical illness, depression, anxiety and substance misuse.
For anyone who experiences a mental health crisis, lives with substance misuse or exhibits suicidal behavior during the winter holidays, there are resources and services available through the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) to help navigate those challenges and strengthen community connections.
“Saving a life, your own or someone else’s, should never be a solo effort,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Support is available to help Tennesseans who are living with mental health challenges and we urge you to learn what to look for, when to act and who to contact if faced with a mental health emergency or suicidal crisis.”
“The holiday season can be a tremendously stressful time for many individuals who are living with mental health challenges such as depression and anxiety,” added TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “No matter what you’re going through, please know this: there is hope and help is available.”
Some of the mental health and suicide prevention resources include:
• Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Services Resource Directory
The Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Services Directory provides a comprehensive list of suicide prevention resources available across the state to support efforts to reduce deaths by suicide.
The directory includes all suicide prevention, intervention and postvention resources throughout the state, such as training, resources and services for help, support groups, fact sheets and infographics and data.
Developed through a partnership of the Tennessee Department of
Health and the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, the directory can be downloaded at https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/program-areas/vipp/TDH-Suicide-Prevention-Resource-Guide-Final-Draft-9-24-2021.pdf
• Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line
The Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line, available 24 hours a day/365 days a year, is a free resource for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. All calls are routed to a trained crisis counselor in the local area who will provide support and guidance and work to connect the caller with appropriate community supports.
Call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text “TN” to 741-741.
• ResilienTN
ResilienTN is an initiative that works to prevent the loss of life to overdose and suicide by empowering Tennesseans with the tools and knowledge to overcome their personal challenges and watch out for and help those around them. The campaign includes training in overdose reversal and suicide prevention; events focused on addiction recovery efforts on college campuses; and suicide prevention among people living with substance use.
A calendar of events and other resources are available at https://tntogether.com/shareables/
• Tennessee REDLINE
The Tennessee REDLINE offers a convenient and confidential 24/7/365 resource for substance misuse treatment referrals. The service is provided by the Tennessee Association for Alcohol, Drug and other Addiction Services (TAADAS) through a contract with the TDMHSAS.
Referrals are available by phone call or text at 800-889-9789. For more information visit https://www.tn.gov/behavioral-health/substance-abuse-services/prevention/tennessee- redline.html
