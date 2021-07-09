ATHENS
Board of Education will meet on Monday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building.
City Council will meet in study session on Monday, July 12, at 5:45 p.m. at the Athens Municipal Building.
ETOWAHCity Commission will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, July 13, at 5 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center, located at 155 Robinson Street. This meeting is to select top candidates for the city manager position for the City of Etowah.
ENGLEWOODMunicipal Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center, located at 35 Carroll Street. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comments on a proposed amendment to the Englewood zoning ordinance. The amendment is to amend the definition of manufactured homes, update language, amend regulations for mobile home and travel trailers, and add campground regulations. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the public hearing.
City Commission will meet on Monday, July 12, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTACity Commission will meet on Monday, July 12, at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Building.
